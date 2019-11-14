News/Bud's Tire Pros
November 14, 2019

Bud’s Tire Pros Gives Back to Local High School

Bud’s Tire Pros, a 2016 Tire Review Top Shop Finalist, hosted a fundraiser to help bring in funds for the Martin Luther King High School Band and Colorguard in Riverside, Calif.

The dealership raised $2,500 and presented a check to representatives of the high school. Other organizations Bud’s Tire Pros works with to give back to the community include Cal Baptist University’s men’s basketball program, the American Diabetes Association, the United States Veterans Initiative, Cleveland Clinic breast cancer research and a partnership with Tire Pros to equip wounded U.S. soldiers with customized all-terrain wheelchairs through The Independence Fund’s “Allies for Independence.”

