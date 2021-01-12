Connect with us
Bridgestone Debuts ‘Bridgestone World’ at CES 2021

As part of the digital exhibition, the company says it will unveil Bridgestone World, an interactive city showcasing how Bridgestone innovations will power a more sustainable mobility future.
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Corporation says it will return to CES 2021, held virtually this year through Jan. 14.

As part of the digital exhibition, the company says it will unveil Bridgestone World, an interactive city showcasing how Bridgestone innovations will power a more sustainable mobility future. Live online showcases and on-demand feature videos will also foster opportunities for collaboration with partners across the technology spectrum, the company says.

Bridgestone World, specifically developed in response to this year’s virtual CES format, allows users to peer into urban, suburban, industrial and transport settings in a city of the future, and explore how the company’s connected products and data-driven services will address pain points, improve consumers’ mobility experience and create greater social and customer value, Bridgestone says. The company says the tool’s central urban environment allows users to explore Bridgestone’s evolution into a high-tech company that enhances its core tire and rubber offering through smart tire and advanced mobility technologies.

Bridgestone says it will also engage directly with CES attendees through live and on-demand presentations that explore how the company is using smart tire technology, advanced data analytics and new business models to put tires at the center of a sustainable mobility system, now and in the future. They include:

  • On-demand video, “Bridgestone Vision of Mobility,” with Paolo Ferrari, president & CEO, Bridgestone Americas, and executive vice president and executive officer, Bridgestone Corporation.
  • On-demand video tour of Bridgestone World with Maria Dunn, director of strategic planning and corporate strategy, Bridgestone Americas.
  • Live discussion: “Opportunity through Crisis – How Telematics Evolves to Optimize Mobility,” with Raj Bajaj, vice president, international Bridgestone mobility solutions, on Jan. 13 at 8:15 a.m. EST.

Bridgestone will also participate in a live panel focused on the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) on Jan. 12 at 1:45 p.m. EST, alongside Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. Bridgestone is the official tire supplier of the Indy Autonomous Challenge, and the panel, focused on the theme of innovation, racing and data, will address the future of racing and the IAC’s convergence of autonomous technologies and motorsports.

In this article:,
