GRI ‘Green x Circle’ initiative in Sri Lanka meant to empower women

GRI recently conducted programs in Sri Lanka to empower women and motivate children under its Green x Circle initiative. The company said these endeavors aimed to address the needs of the community, focusing on both women empowerment and youth motivation.

GRI recently organized a training program titled “Management of household finance under current economic conditions” at the Ingiriya Rubber Collecting Center in Sri Lanka, South Asia led by Shashika Nimali, an NLP practitioner and life coach. The company said this initiative provided women in the industry with essential skills and knowledge to effectively manage household finances. GRI’s tailored training sessions equipped participants with tools for informed decision-making, ultimately fostering greater financial security and independence, the company said.

Simultaneously, GRI said it extended its support to the younger generation of rubber farmers through a motivational program emphasizing the “Importance of Education and Disciplines of Students.” Held in Monaragala, Sri Lanka, with the event featuring Ajith Jayawardena, a motivational speaker, who the company said inspired students to embrace education as a pathway to personal and societal advancement. By instilling the values of diligence, perseverance, and responsibility, GRI said it aimed to sow the seeds for a brighter future not only for the students but also for the broader community of natural rubber farmers.

“Our Green x Circle initiative embodies our dedication to sustainable development and community empowerment,” Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI, said. “By recognizing the importance of both women and students, we aim to build a stronger bond with the natural rubber farming community, fostering a culture of growth, resilience and prosperity.”