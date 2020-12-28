Bridgestone, Nashville Predators Make Helmet Deal

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. and the Nashville Predators have jointly announced that Bridgestone will be the team’s first-ever helmet entitlement partner.

The deal will place Bridgestone’s “B mark” logo on the team’s home and away helmets for the entire 2020-21 season.

The announcement comes a year after Bridgestone extended its naming rights agreement with the team and Bridgestone Arena, which is located across the street from the company’s headquarters in downtown Nashville. That deal was formed in 2010 and is currently set to run through 2030.