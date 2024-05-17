Yokohama’s Geolandar A/T G015 tire selected as OE on Toyota Crown Crossover RS Landscape

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Geolandar A/T G015 tires as OE to Toyota Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new Crown Crossover RS Landscape, a special edition of Crown Crossover. The new vehicle was launched in April in Japan, the tire size is 245/60R18 109H.

The company said its Geolandar A/T G015 is an all-terrain tire for SUVs that delivers drivability and durability in off-road conditions and a quiet ride on city streets.

According to Yokohama Rubber, Geolandar is Yokohama Rubber’s global brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, and the company said it is accelerating the expansion of the brand’s lineup to meet increasingly diversified needs in the SUV market.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s three-year (2024–2026) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2026 (YX2026), the consumer tire business said it aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added tires. One of the key initiatives under this strategy is promoting the global flagship Advan brand tires and the Geolandar brand tires for SUVs and pickup trucks as OE for new cars.