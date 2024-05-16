 Anyline to host the T.I.R.E. Summit

News

Anyline to host the T.I.R.E. Summit

The event will include panel discussions on technology and innovation in the industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Anyline-TIRE-summit

Anyline is inviting tire, fleet management and automotive service industry professionals to participate in T.I.R.E. Summit. The one-day event, which will take place June 13 in Vienna, Austria, will address how technology can advance tire safety, efficiency and performance, according to Anyline. The T.I.R.E. Summit will include multiple keynote presentations and panel discussions on the topics of technology and innovation in the industry, business intelligence and data use, tire regulations and service optimization.

Anyline is the presenting platinum sponsor of the inaugural T.I.R.E. Summit and will host summit participants at the Kesselhaus of the METAStadt in Vienna for the event. The theme of the 2024 T.I.R.E. Summit is “Tire Innovation Meets Excellence in the Automotive Aftermarket.” Anyline said various experts will shed light on four areas of tire management — technology, insights, regulations and engagement. In addition to showcasing how real-time, data-driven decisions are reshaping the automotive business landscape, the T.I.R.E. Summit will focus on how these analytical insights can be used to optimize fleet operations, enhance supply chains and improve customer journeys, the company said.  

At the T.I.R.E. Summit, a focus will be on how tires can increase sales and customer loyalty in equal measure, how the right software significantly enhances service quality, and how predictive tire maintenance and intelligent tire management significantly reduce costs for fleet operations.  

Anyline Chief Revenue Officer, Christian Stadlmann, will deliver the opening keynote on the future of data-driven tire insights. Other keynote presentations include: 

  • “Unveiling the Power Behind Formula 1’s Black Gold” presented by Ernst Hausleitner, Formula 1 commentator; 
  • “Overcoming Barriers: Mastering Change in the Tire Industry” presented by David Shaw, CEO at Tire Industry Research;
  • “AI-Powered Vehicle Maintenance: Insights from the U.S. Market” presented by Zach Olsen, founder & CEO of Treads.

Additional conference sessions will include presentations on tire management best practices as well as a panel discussion around compliance and automation with Sophie Lyden, founder of FreshDrivers UK, and Daniele Albertini, VP of professional services at Anyline.  

Attendees will also see live demos of Anyline technology and others in action at the adjacent Formula 1 exhibition. The conference offers additional networking opportunities over a final aperitif in the boiler house, Anyline said.

