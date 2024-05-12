Falken Tires team takes second at the 2024 East vs. West vs. Texas W.E. Rock Championship Rock Crawling Series

Falken Tires team drivers George and Lora Leyner achieved a second-place finish at the 2024 East vs. West vs. Texas W.E. Rock Championship Rock Crawling Series event. Starting their event, the Leyners faced mechanical difficulties after they broke the short side of their front shaft during their run on the first course, causing them to drop out of the fourth gate. They managed to finish the course and within a short amount of time before the second course began, the Leyners succeeded in replacing the broken shaft. George and Lora were still able to secure a nine-point lead at the end of the first day.

On the second day, the Leyners battled the same courses in reverse. They went into the final course with a five-point lead, however, during their run, George missed the line going into gate two, causing their vehicle to belly out. This caused them to time out and miss the top spot by one point, finishing in second overall, Falken said.

“The courses were very challenging all weekend. Just finishing in time was a win in our minds,” George said. “As for the Wildpeak M/T Race Tires, I couldn’t be happier with them. I know we made a few gates and climbs that the others were not able to, and I feel the tires had a huge impact. They are sticking good on climbs and holding severe side hills and off-camber situations.”