Continental celebrates U.S. tire manufacturing plant anniversaries

Continental is celebrating the anniversaries of three tire manufacturing plants in the United States in 2024: five years in Clinton, Miss.; 10 years in Sumter, S.C. and 50 years in Mount Vernon, IL. With an annual production capacity of more than 16 million tires and a team of more than 6,700 local manufacturing employees, Continental said it has invested more than $1.5 billion in its American tire manufacturing operations.

“Tires from Continental stand for high performance and premium quality. Since 1988, when Continental first started manufacturing operations in the U.S., we have strategically and consistently enhanced the manufacturing footprint to support growth in the American market. This is integral to our overall success,” Jochen Etzel, CEO of Continental Tire the Americas said. “Our manufacturing investments allow us to deliver premium products and services to customers and meet the U.S. market demand, creating continued value for all stakeholders.”

According to Continental, the Mt. Vernon plant produced its first tire in 1974 and has a product portfolio of both passenger light truck tires (PLT) and truck tires (TT) and it employs a team of over 3,900 people. The Sumter plant, officially opened in 2014, employs approximately 1,300 employees and focuses on producing PLT tires. The newest Continental tire plant, located in Clinton, officially opened in 2019, employs around 700 people and produces TT tires. Continental’s serves both original equipment and replacement customers from these plants, it said. There are additional manufacturing locations in Aldora Mills, Barnesville, GA, which produces tire cord and in Plymouth, IN, where Hoosier produces racing tires.