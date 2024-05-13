 Continental celebrates U.S. tire manufacturing plant anniversaries

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Continental celebrates U.S. tire manufacturing plant anniversaries

Continental is celebrating five years in Clinton, Miss.; 10 years in Sumter, S.C. and 50 years in Mount Vernon, IL plants.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Continental_clinton-manufacturing-plant

Continental is celebrating the anniversaries of three tire manufacturing plants in the United States in 2024: five years in Clinton, Miss.; 10 years in Sumter, S.C. and 50 years in Mount Vernon, IL. With an annual production capacity of more than 16 million tires and a team of more than 6,700 local manufacturing employees, Continental said it has invested more than $1.5 billion in its American tire manufacturing operations.

Related Articles

“Tires from Continental stand for high performance and premium quality. Since 1988, when Continental first started manufacturing operations in the U.S., we have strategically and consistently enhanced the manufacturing footprint to support growth in the American market. This is integral to our overall success,” Jochen Etzel, CEO of Continental Tire the Americas said. “Our manufacturing investments allow us to deliver premium products and services to customers and meet the U.S. market demand, creating continued value for all stakeholders.”

According to Continental, the Mt. Vernon plant produced its first tire in 1974 and has a product portfolio of both passenger light truck tires (PLT) and truck tires (TT) and it employs a team of over 3,900 people. The Sumter plant, officially opened in 2014, employs approximately 1,300 employees and focuses on producing PLT tires. The newest Continental tire plant, located in Clinton, officially opened in 2019, employs around 700 people and produces TT tires. Continental’s serves both original equipment and replacement customers from these plants, it said. There are additional manufacturing locations in Aldora Mills, Barnesville, GA, which produces tire cord and in Plymouth, IN, where Hoosier produces racing tires.

You May Also Like

NexaMotion-transtar-expansion
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift
Stock-flat-tire-hankook
News

Goodyear America Q1 2024 sales down, but net sales up Y/Y

Americas’ first quarter 2024 sales of $2.6 billion were down 9.7%.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
goodyear-hq-1400

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company said its first quarter 2024 sales were $4.5 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling $40.4 million. For the first quarter, Goodyear's net loss was $57 million compared to a Goodyear net loss of $101 million a year ago. Leadership said the year-over-year improvement was driven by increases in segment operating income. The 2024 period also included items like, on a pre-tax basis, Goodyear Forward costs of $28 million and rationalization charges of $22 million, compared with pre-tax rationalization charges of $32 million in 2023. Goodyear said Goodyear Forward costs are comprised of advisory, legal and consulting fees and costs associated with planned asset sales.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Turbo Wholesale Tires introduces Lexani Volt-EC EV tire at annual open house

The open house also featured a trade show, a buyers event and dinner for dealers part of the Turbo Wholesale Tires group.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Tire-Trade-Show-Phillip-K-Todd
Tekmetric introduces new tire management feature

With the add-on, shops can send Department of Transportation (DOT) identification and access tire specifications.

By Christian Hinton
Tekmetric
TBC Corp. names COO for TBC Brands, TBC International

Bill Schafer brings 30 years of experience from Michelin, where he held various leadership roles during his tenure.

By Christian Hinton
Bill-Schafer-TBC
Trelleborg to demonstrate its Brawler solid tire line at WasteExpo 2024

The Brawler range includes both press-on and mold-on tires for wheel loaders, skid steers, material handlers, excavators and telehandlers.

By Christian Hinton
Trelleborg-tires@WasteExpo-2024

Other Posts

What can you tell about an engine from a dirty spark plug?

Spark plug condition can reveal valuable clues about short and long-term engine issues if you know what to look for.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-dirty spark plug
Understanding EV weight to master ride control

EVs are significantly heavier than their internal combustion counterparts, often 1,000 to 3,000 pounds more due to battery packs.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-ridecontrol
AMN Drivetime with ContiTech Group’s Cal Ganda

As head of aftermarket distribution at ContiTech Industrial Solutions Americas, Ganda embodies servant leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity.

By Tire Review Staff
AMN Drivetime Cal Ganda
Schaeffler Group USA expands product portfolio

Seventy new parts have been added to the INA, LuK and Schaeffler Bearings.

By Christian Hinton
Schaeffler-70-new-parts