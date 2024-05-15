 Gallery: Turbo Wholesale Tire open house

Highlights from this year's annual Turbo Wholesale Tires open house event, which featured a trade show, dinner and buyers event.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-raffle

Turbo Wholesale Tires recently held its annual open house event, where it introduced the new Lexani Volt-EC EV tire. However, as any of the hundreds of people in attendance will tell you, the event included much more than a tire launch. After registration, guests entered Turbo’s new tire-filled warehouse, with half the space set aside for the tire companies and dealers, food and drinks, games and stage with a nearby pile of 89 prizes worth over $25,000.

Regardless of where guests stood, they partook in a constant game of dodgeball, whether they were aware or not. A barrage of T-shirts and mini, squishy baseballs and basketballs branded with company logos were thrown from end to end by staff and patrons alike, rules left behind in exchange for fun. It was all part of the family-run mentality presented by Turbo Wholesale Tires CEO Phillip Kane, who was equally excited to get involved in the “game” to make sure no one took the evening too seriously.

Check out some highlights from the event, below.

Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-Bridney-Jordan
Bridney Jordan, product manager at Turbo Wholesale Tires, next to Lexani’s new Volt-EC EV tire.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-volec-ev-lexani
Lexani’s new Volt-EC EV tire was mounted and displayed on a Tesla sedan.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-rolling-big-power-rbp-truck-tires
A Rolling Big Power (RBP) tire displayed on a pickup truck, washed and waxed for the event. Also pictured: A branded dodgeball, one of many that rolled under vehicles, tables and booths throughout the event.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-ceo-phillip-kane
Turbo Wholesale Tires CEO Phillip Kane.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-lexani
Representatives at the Lexani booth, armed with both performance tires and the aforementioned dodgeball fodder.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-cooper-tires
The Cooper Tires booth.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-DoubleCoin
Regional Sales Manager at DoubleCoin/CMA, Mike McGuinness.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-falken
The Falken Tires booth.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-hankook
Trevor Lady, territory manager for Southern California (left), and Dave Roberts, territory manager for the North region (right) could be seen at the Hankook booth.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-Jeff-Smiley,-Jim-Shipp,-Mark-Feltrin-BKT
Mark Feltrin, regional sales manager (right), Jim Shipp, regional sales representative (middle) and Jeff Smiley, key account manager (right) represented BKT at its booth.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-nexen
The Nexen Tire booth.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-pirelli
The Pirelli Tire booth.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-venom
The Venom Tire booth.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house--goledn-ticket-prizes
Russ Kogel, Jr., emcee for the evening and Turbo Tire’s chief operating officer, explaining the rules to a golden-ticket prize game. Guests could either pick a gift card or a mystery prize, with the top offer being an iPad.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-prizes
The stash of 89 prizes, valued at over $25,000, ranging from a pack of Yeti tumblers up to a combination vacation to both Las Vegas and Disney. Guests had to purchase tires during the event to get tickets for the prize raffle.
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-cornhole-games
Seven sets of cornhole boards were stationed at the far end of the facility, behind buffet style tables of food.

News

Toyo Tires, Nitto Tire to sponsor the LPGA Chevron Championship

As part of its sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, Toyo Tires said it will continue its support of professional golfer Yuka Saso.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
LPGA-stock

Toyo Tires and Nitto Tire will join together in a joint sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, one of the major championships on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. As part of its sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, Toyo Tires said it will continue its support of professional golfer Yuka Saso, who will be competing in the tournament. Saso has achieved much success since turning professional, including winning her first major championship at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open.

Read Full Article

NexaMotion Group opens new C&M location in Edison, NJ

The C&M Auto Parts location will offer a complete range of general repair products, catering to the diverse needs of the local market.

By Christian Hinton
NexaMotion-transtar-expansion
Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing releases two air hydraulic riveters

The AirCat 6420 1/4” and AirCat 6410 3/16” tools are available now from tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

By Christian Hinton
Kenda Tires adds four drivers to roster for 2024 Formula Drift Pro season

For this 2024 season, Kenda said it will focus on enhanced fan engagement and activation, while also forging B2B partnerships at each round.

By Christian Hinton
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift
Forty-one percent of drivers got a flat tire in the last 12 months

Over a quarter (28%) of drivers opted to change the flat themselves, and 24% called roadside assistance. 

By Christian Hinton
Stock-flat-tire-hankook

How family and community ties compound the success of McMahon’s Best-One

With 13 locations and counting, McMahon has close-knit ties to the communities it serves and is elevating professionalism in the tire industry.

By David Sickels
McMahon-Best-One-1920
What can you tell about an engine from a dirty spark plug?

Spark plug condition can reveal valuable clues about short and long-term engine issues if you know what to look for.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-dirty spark plug
Understanding EV weight to master ride control

EVs are significantly heavier than their internal combustion counterparts, often 1,000 to 3,000 pounds more due to battery packs.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-ridecontrol
Gallery: Yokohama debuts new Geolandar A/T4 tire in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Tire Review Editor David Sickels put the new A/T tire through its paces through mud, gravel, giant rocks, deep water and more.

By David Sickels
Yokohama-AT4-Closeup