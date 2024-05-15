Apollo Tyres begins Piccadilly marketing for Vredestein Ultrac Pro tire

Apollo Tyres commenced a pan-European out-of-home (OOH) marketing drive for its new Vredestein Ultrac Pro summer tire. The campaign kicked off with an animated display on the Piccadilly Lights advertising board at Piccadilly Circus in London, UK. Visible to onlookers 24 hours per day, the animation will include periodic takeovers of the entire digital Piccadilly Circus billboard, which is the largest digital advertising display in Europe.

The campaign will also be activated through 3D digital and static OOH installations in cities across Europe, including Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna. These placements, which include a display alongside a motorway between Amsterdam and Utrecht, Netherlands, have been devised to maximize brand visibility and engage new and existing customers, Apollo said.

Apollo Tyres is also a long-standing sponsor of Manchester United Football Club and the Mille Miglia endurance race, and it recently became a senior sponsor of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup.

The Vredestein flagship Ultrac Pro is suitable for sports cars, supercars and high-performance saloons, hatchbacks and SUVs, according to Apollo.

“This dynamic and immersive virtual billboard campaign epitomizes our dedication to innovation, and also signals our ambitions in Europe for this ground-breaking new tire,” Nicolas Lescastreyres, marketing director – Europe at Apollo Tyres, said.