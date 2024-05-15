Yokohama to supply Geolandar tires as OE on Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Geolandar X-CV and Geolandar A/T G31 tires as original equipment (OE) to Toyota Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new SUV: The 250 series Land Cruiser, which launched worldwide in April. The new SUVs are being fitted with two sizes of Geolandar X-CV – 245/70R18 110H and 265/60R20 112H – and two sizes of Geolandar A/T G31–245/70R18 110H and 265/65R18 114V.

According to Yokohama Rubber, the Geolandar X-CV focuses on high-speed performance and maneuverability, while the Geolandar A/T G31 is an all-terrain tire that considers fuel efficiency, silence and other environmental performance factors along with off-road driving performance. Both tires achieve steering stability while reducing rolling resistance and exterior noise. At the same time, Yokohama Rubber said the tires realize a balance in performance suited to the new 250 series Land Cruiser with its ability to perform a diverse range of applications.

The supplied tires were developed using Yokohama Rubber’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework. The technologies applied in the development of the tires are based on new knowledge obtained by collecting actual data and virtual data generated by simulations and then using AI’s predict, analyze and search functions, Yokohama Rubber said.