 McCarthy Tire Service partners with Truckers Against Trafficking

McCarthy Tire Service has launched a company policy aimed at identifying and reporting potential human trafficking situations.

Christian Hinton
Christian Hinton
Published:
McCarthy-tire-TAT

McCarthy Tire Service has introduced a new partnership with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking), a national nonprofit dedicated to ending human trafficking. Through this partnership, McCarthy Tire Service has launched a company policy aimed at equipping its teammates to identify and report potential human trafficking situations. Team members will undergo training to learn the signs of human trafficking and the proper protocol for reporting suspected cases to the authorities, McCarthy Tire Service said.

“McCarthy Tire Service is committed to creating a safer community, and that includes combating the heinous crime of human trafficking,” Amy Cameron, marketing director at McCarthy Tire Service said. “By partnering with TAT, we can leverage our team’s expertise and our network of 70+ service locations to make a real difference in the fight against this issue.”

McCarthy Tire Service said it will also be placing decals on all company vehicles featuring the TAT logo and the National Human Trafficking Hotline number. Additionally, the company will distribute wallet cards and decals to customers.

“We are grateful that McCarthy Tire Service has committed to joining the fight against human trafficking,” Esther Goetsch, TAT executive director said. “By educating their teammates and customers, McCarthy Tire Service is playing a vital role in disrupting trafficking operations and protecting vulnerable individuals.”

