The strategy for 100% sustainable tire manufacturing

During the Michelin Sustainability Summit held at the Sonoma Raceway, members of the company’s leadership put a spotlight on the strides Michelin is making in sustainable tire manufacturing. A panel representing the crux of Michelin’s operations – design, manufacturing, and delivery – was comprised of Nathália Hasselmann, the plant manager of Michelin’s passenger car tire facility in Greenville, South Carolina; George Kurian, vice president of supply chain and logistics for Michelin North America; and Cyril Roget, Group Scientific Innovation and Communications Director for Michelin.

Watch as Roget delves into Michelin’s material strategy, emphasizing the shift from traditional, fossil-based materials to renewable and recycled options; Kurian elaborates on logistical aspects, including Michelin’s “three T strategy” –Transport Less, Transport Better, and Transport Differently—aimed at reducing CO2 emissions in their supply chain; and Hasselman shares insights into the manufacturing process, highlighting the company’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency and transition to green energy sources across their facilities.