Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Bridgestone announced it will introduce its new Greatec M847 wide-base radial tire for urban applications at this year’s 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.
“Fleets that operate in high-scrub, urban areas need reliable tires to keep up with the pace of their business while also cutting their cost per mile,” said Chris Tavares, executive director of commercial marketing, Bridgestone Americas.
According to the manufacturer, features and benefits of the new tire include:
- A redesigned tread package with a 26/32nd design combined with an application-specific compound;
- Stone rejector platforms and wide shoulder grooves to help prevent groove-cracking and stone damage to belts, and to enhance retreadability;
- A continuous shoulder;
- Can be supported by solutions like the Bridgestone Fleet Care tire-monitoring service, IntelliTire, which provides real-time data on tire pressure monitoring, temperature and speed;
- Currently available in size 455/55R22.5.