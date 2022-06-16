Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals

Bridgestone Americas announced it has introduced new functionality to enable direct referrals from its consumer websites to over 900 TireConnect affiliated dealers across the U.S. and Canada. This new feature now provides customers the option to quote, request an appointment or purchase online from any TireConnect-enabled dealer directly from the Bridgestone and Firestone websites. This lead-transfer capability will provide a meaningful boost in tire leads and sales to independent dealers who can now benefit from the millions of customers visiting Bridgestone’s corporate websites, just like national retailers, the company says.

Bridgestone says it acquired TireConnect in 2016 to provide an online tire-buying solution for its dealer network to empower tire retailers to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace. With the introduction of TireConnect’s new functionality, Bridgestone is enabling dealers of all sizes to benefit from the same lead and sales opportunities generated via the Bridgestone and Firestone websites.

In addition to leveraging the power of Bridgestone’s corporate websites as a marketing tool to drive leads and sales directly to their individual websites, dealers will receive full credit for the sale, the company says. All TireConnect-enabled dealers will automatically be enrolled in the new capability as part of their TireConnect package.