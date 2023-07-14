Bridgestone Releases Sustainable Solutions Report

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced that it released its latest integrated report – Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report. This report provides a comprehensive understanding of Bridgestone Group’s approach and initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term.
Bridgestone said the 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report presents the Bridgestone Group’s journey of transforming into a sustainable solutions company, while continuing to place emphasis on the input of its stakeholders.
The following is an overview of key points and activity progress reported in Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report:
- Progress update of the final year of the Mid Term Business Plan (2021-2023) and plan for Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026).
- Update of the Group’s effort to evolve its Sustainability Business Model to a regenerative business model, to realize carbon neutrality and a circular economy across value chain and to realize a nature-positive world where the Group can help stop and reverse the loss of natural ecosystems.
- Business strategy and progress update of premium tire business including the value creation through the fusion of Enliten, which is the base technology for product design as the core for Bridgestone’s unique “new premium” and BCMA, which is the base technology for manufacturing and R&D.
- Update of a new core competency; activities to achieve sustainable motorsports by placing sustainability at the core.
- Update of the sources of value creation; technology and innovation, talent strategy, intellectual property strategy and response to global management risk.