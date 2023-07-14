Bridgestone Releases Sustainable Solutions Report

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced that it released its latest integrated report – Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report. This report provides a comprehensive understanding of Bridgestone Group’s approach and initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term.

Bridgestone said the 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report presents the Bridgestone Group’s journey of transforming into a sustainable solutions company, while continuing to place emphasis on the input of its stakeholders.

The following is an overview of key points and activity progress reported in Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report: