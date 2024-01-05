 Bridgestone to highlight commercial segment products at CES

Bridgestone to highlight commercial segment products at CES

Bridgestone will showcase tire retreading, service solutions and fleet management tools at its Bridgestone Fleet Care exhibit at CES.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-CES-2024-Booth

Bridgestone will return to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Jan. 9-12 to showcase products and mobility solutions for the commercial segment. In addition, the company said it will join strategic partners Kodiak, Penske and Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) for discussions surrounding challenges and opportunities that impact both fleets and society at-large that will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

Bridgestone said it will showcase elements of its “Bridgestone Fleet Care” at CES, including:

  • Enliten technology – With Enliten, Bridgestone said it will develop and deliver Enliten technology-equipped tires customized for customers, all while working to exceed customer and market demands.
  • Retreading – With Bridgestone Bandag, paired with other Bridgestone Fleet Care services and solutions, retreading allows fleets to extend the life of their casing asset and contribute to their sustainability goals, the manufacturer said.
  • Service solutions – Bridgestone said its commercial dealer network delivers value through fleet care with service event management for planned and unplanned maintenance and mobile on-site service.
  • Tire solutions – Bridgestone said its tire monitoring and asset management solutions are designed to help fleets reduce tire costs, increase productivity and improve safety.
  • Fleet management solutions – fleet care solutions include GPS tracking, video telematics, driver behavior management, accident reduction solutions, route optimization and asset utilization tools.

In addition to featuring “Bridgestone Fleet Care,” the company said it will activate in other ways that demonstrate its commitment to enabling great social and customer value, including:

  • Promoting sustainability through motorsports;
  • Leveraging the trucking industry to combat human trafficking;
  • Advancing mobility with strategic partnerships.

Bridgestone will be on display in Booth 4465 in West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

