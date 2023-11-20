 Say Goodbye to Brake Noise Comebacks

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Say Goodbye to Brake Noise Comebacks

To understand where brake noise comes from, it's essential to grasp the mechanics of brake noise.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Brake noise is one of the most controversial topics in brake repair. Where the noise is coming from and determining the right way to fix something may be complicated. However, the root cause is simple – all that squeaking, chirping and groaning originates at the contact point between the pad and rotor. Let’s talk about why understanding brake noise is key to preventing brake-related comebacks in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Related Articles

To understand where brake noise comes from, it’s essential to grasp the mechanics of brake noise. It starts with something called force-coupled excitation. When the friction material makes contact with the rotor, it causes both components to vibrate. These vibrations can be influenced by variations in brake torque, which can lead to the creation of hot spots on the rotor, generating friction coupling and, you guessed it, brake noise.

But, how do we tackle this noise issue? The key lies in controlling vibrations at the pad and rotor interface. First, selecting a friction material that maintains consistent friction across various environmental conditions like temperature can significantly reduce noise.

Additionally, some friction materials leave behind a layer of material on the rotor’s surface, often referred to as a transfer film or “seasoning.” This layer can smooth out the rotor surface, further reducing excitation and noise.

The actual finish of the rotor is crucial to maintain and inspect. Rotor machining aims to provide a smooth surface finish for the pads. This finish is described in terms of micro-finish or “RA factor,” and is essential for transferring material for various types of friction materials.

What about brake pad noise, where does it come from? All brake pads must undergo a bed-in process with the rotor they’ll be used against to maximize brake performance. A bed-in process’ primary goal is to establish a proper mating surface and optimal frictional contact between the brake pads and the brake rotors, building up heat in both the rotors and the pad compound. The bed-in procedure is not about curing the pad but ensuring that there’s a smooth, even transfer film on the rotor. It’s essential to follow the manufacturer’s recommended procedures for bed-in processes.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-lifts
autel-vcmi
TR-Continental-tirepuncture
Drivetime_ Palm
Video

How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company’s Latest UHP A/S Tire

The company’s chief engineer of replacement tires breaks down the tire tech stuffed into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
WT-bridgestone-1400x700

In September, Bridgestone Americas released its new Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire. As with many UHP tire offerings, the company says the tire is targeted toward consumers who are enthusiastic about driving their sporty performance vehicles, but the tire has also been designed with a focus on regions that experience light snowfall. One attribute that especially caught our interest was the fact that this is the company’s first UHP all-season tire to feature Bridgestone's "Enliten" technology, which the company says is engineered to help optimize all-season performance and provide longer wear life.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
How to Diagnose Anti-Lock Brake System Issues

ABS activation incidents ­involve the ABS modulator taking over braking or intervening to restore vehicle stability.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-antilockbrake
Tire Balancing Using Road Force Function

Traditional wheel balancing methods may not always provide the desired results, leading to vibrations and uneven tire wear.

By David Sickels
Continental-balancing
Key Areas to Focus on During a Brake Job

These tips may seem basic, but overlooking any of them can cause comebacks or safety issues for your customers.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-brake-focus
Why Shops are Opting for Condition-Based Inspection Intervals

As a shop owner, communicate the importance of inspections tied to condition, not just mileage.

By Christian Hinton
inspection-invertvals

Other Posts

Kenda’s Martin Wheel Holds Groundbreaking in Ohio

The over $20 million project will increase manufacturing capabilities and capacity for Martin Wheel, which Kenda acquired in 1999.

By Christian Hinton
Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental’s November promotion offers up to $220 in rebates for purchasing qualifying tires, including the VikingContact 7 and more.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-ExtremeContact
Raybestos Launches R-Line+ Rotor

Raybestos debuted its R-Line+ Rotor, featuring what the company says is resilient resin material, advanced metallurgy and enhanced surface finish for consistent braking.

By Christian Hinton
Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor
Sustainability as a Selling Point: Green Tires for Green Cars

Tire dealers can build on their sales and customer loyalty by meeting the needs of a changing car parc.

By Rob Williams
tiretech-1400