Blue Eclipse Releases BluCare Auto 2.0 App

Tire Review Staff

Blue Eclipse has released BluCare Auto 2.0, a smart car care app.

The company says the app uses a smartphone to measure all trips and miles driven and provides the user with time-sensitive reminders which are important for the car.

Blue Eclipse says the app works for any car and there is nothing to install or add to your car. Once the user downloads the app, creates an account and adds their car (or cars) to the app with a barcode scan, the app is ready to use.

The company says the BluCare app is also intended to provide all information related to a user’s car, including car odometer, last parking location, digital owner’s manual, owner documents and car label data, records of repair services, records of driving expenses, weekly driving activity, how-to video tutorials specific to the user’s car, pages to shop at major online car parts stores and search for highly-rated technicians in your area.

The company says it is also developing and taking preorders for BluRemote, which the company says is a self-powered robotic system that uses the touch of a robotic finger to control any car, regardless of make or model year, following a process to train the car’s key fob. In addition, the company says it is also developing BluStart, a universal replacement fuse for car engine computers that acts as an anti-theft device by wirelessly controlling a car engine’s starting capability.

