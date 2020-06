Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions has hired a new member to compliment its customer service/sales team.

Alex (Javier) Jaramillo, a bilingual OEM wheel expert, will serve as one of Blackburn’s inside sales/customer service members specializing in communicating with Spanish-speaking clientele.

Jaramillo was born in Guanajuato Mexico and moved to Cleveland via Texas. He began his career with Blackburn at the age of 18 by accepting an entry-level position in the warehouse, Blackburn says.