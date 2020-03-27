Blackburn OEM Wheel Service Remains Open

Blackburn OEM Wheel Service announced that it is continuing to serve and operate with normal business hours during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Blackburn decided to stay open in order to be able to fully service and support their customers that are mandated as essential businesses.
Customers can order online 24/7 at BlackburnsWheelFinder.com or call 800-981-8321 during business hours, Blackburn said.
The company said it will continue to monitor the changing business environment and will alert the industry if service levels are affected.