Connect with us
Blackburn_Wheels-Transit-Times

News

Blackburn Improves Shipping Transit Times

The improvements to the shipping program affects Blackburn’s next-day and second-day shipping zones.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions says it has improved its free shipping transit times across the nation.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The improvements to the shipping program affects Blackburn’s next-day (one business day) and second-day (two business days) shipping zones.
The next-day delivery zone further expands across the Midwest and North East including all of Ohio, West Virginia and parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The second-day free delivery zone expands along the West Coast including all of California and western Nevada, Oregon and Washington, the company says.

All orders placed Monday-Friday by 6:15 p.m. EST will ship out same day, Blackburn adds.

“Our fastest-growing customer segment is located on the West Coast and we are making necessary changes to get our products to those customers faster while maintaining free shipping,” said Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing. “This improvement will make a large impact in major cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno, Portland and Seattle.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Issues Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility

News: The Group Offers New Technician Coaching Program

News: Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company

News: Michelin to Increase Prices on Select Commercial Products

Advertisement

on

Blackburn Improves Shipping Transit Times

on

Epicor Service Estimator Integrated with Shopmonkey Software

on

Free Panel on Digitalizing In-Store Experience is Feb. 17

on

Goodyear 2020 Net Sales Decline 16%, But Trending Up
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Business Operations: Are You a Leader if No One Follows You?

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Commercial Tires: TBC Brands Launches Medium Radial Truck Tire Brand

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Riccardo-Bridgestone-1 Riccardo-Bridgestone-1

People

Up Close with Bridgestone’s Riccardo Cichi
Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone

People

Bridgestone Names New President of Retail Operations

News

K&M Tire Conference Day 2: Session Takeaways for Dealers
Park-Tire-KM Park-Tire-KM

News

K&M Names Park Tire 2021’s Top Shop at Virtual Conference
Connect