Blackburn Improves Shipping Transit Times

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions says it has improved its free shipping transit times across the nation.

The improvements to the shipping program affects Blackburn’s next-day (one business day) and second-day (two business days) shipping zones.

The next-day delivery zone further expands across the Midwest and North East including all of Ohio, West Virginia and parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The second-day free delivery zone expands along the West Coast including all of California and western Nevada, Oregon and Washington, the company says.

All orders placed Monday-Friday by 6:15 p.m. EST will ship out same day, Blackburn adds.

“Our fastest-growing customer segment is located on the West Coast and we are making necessary changes to get our products to those customers faster while maintaining free shipping,” said Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing. “This improvement will make a large impact in major cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno, Portland and Seattle.”