BKT Issues Statement Regarding India Tire Plant Rumors

Dear Partners,

Hope you are fine and keeping healthy.

As you must be aware, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit very hard in India. Although seemingly under control, the current situation is not very optimistic in terms of record number of cases reported or the related medical shortages. The situation on the ground is dire. Fortunately, our team in India and around the world, is safe and constantly striving to keep the business at the normal levels.

BKT is standing firm in our company values, in putting customers first, in teaming and working together for the best outcomes, in deciding and acting in a way that makes an impact, and in learning and adapting so that we can help our employees and customers adjust to this situation. As a resilient organization, we have extensive experience in planning for and responding to a wide variety of situations. Our teams are closely monitoring developments in the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and are taking the appropriate steps to help maintain the ongoing health and safety of our employees and customers.

Further, we would like to highlight that some unscrupulous elements in the market have been trying to spread rumours that production at BKT plants has been hit due to the virus outbreak or lockdown in India. They are either using last year’s customer advisories released by us or creating new (fabricated) stories about these rumours.