 BKT Will Display at The National Farm Machinery Show

At this annual event, the company is going to present a wide range of specialist tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

BKT will have a presence at this year’s National Farm Machinery Show. The company will display a variety of tire patterns for the public such as AW 711 for combine harvesters and hay balers, available in both IF and VF variants. In addition, there is RIDEMAX FL 693 M, designed for equipment facing frequent road travel such as trailers or tankers, with a speed index D up to 40 mph.

BKT said the MUD POWER HD will also be on display, a skid steer tire that features a deep tread pattern providing traction on wet and soft terrain; RIB 713, a steel-belted tire for agricultural implements; and TR 135, specifically designed for farming tractors and trailers operating in soil tillage and spraying applications on difficult terrains.

BKT is also going to showcase the radial tires of the AGRIMAX range on a real tractor fitted with AGRIMAX RT 855. Not only is the tire ideal for tillage, or field and road travel, but also for harvesting and spraying. In addition, AGRIMAX SPARGO, a VF tire for spraying equipment in row crop applications, is going to be presented to the public.

A BKT-branded ATV will be on display at the booth along with tires specifically designed for this application. There will be the opportunity to see SIERRA MAX, with a radial structure; BOGMAX developed for wet and muddy terrains; and W 207, which BKT said ensures maximum traction on any type of surface.

Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo To Take Place June 14-16

More than 500 global manufacturers are expected to attend.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Latin Tyre Expo

The Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is returning to the Panama Convention Center in Panama City, Panama, from June 14-16. According to the show, it is the largest tire and parts show in Latin America and offers attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to grow their business in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Apollo Develops Concept Tire with 75% Sustainable Materials

This concept Ag tire was manufactured at Apollo Tyres’ Perambra plant in Kerala, in the southern part of India.

By Christian Hinton
TIA’s Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

Gust will represent TIA and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry on the committee.

By Christian Hinton
Auto Care Association Urges Nebraska Legislature to Let Consumers Choose Parts

If LB 782 were passed, consumers would be obligated to use newly manufactured OEM parts to repair their vehicles.

By Madeleine Winer
Legislation
From Truck Bed to K&M Top Shop Finalist: The U P Tire Story

U P Tire offers first come, first serve maintenance and quick service that gets the job done right the first time.

By Christian Hinton
NGK/NTK, Autel Tools Partner for Diagnostic Webinar Series

These webinars will be uploaded to NGK’s on-demand technical training portal.

By Christian Hinton
TEXA Releases TXT Multihub

The company said it is the only diagnostic tool capable of scanning passenger cars, heavy-duty vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs/UTVs, boats, and agricultural and construction vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Right to Repair Legislation Re-Introduced in Congress

Federal legislation will provide consumers rights to repair their vehicle while protecting a free and fair repair market.

By Christian Hinton
Ralson Tires Executives Detail US TBR Rollout Plan

With a long history in bicycle tires, Ralson Tires is staking its claim in North America with Ralson Tire North America.

By Christian Hinton
Ralson Tire executives