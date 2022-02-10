Connect with us

BKT Explains How it Gives Back Through Sport Sponsorships

BKT says it has put solidarity and corporate responsibility at the heart of its activities targeted at fans.

For example, as title sponsor of the Serie B division, BKT launched the “Christmas on all fields” campaign, where BKT says they distributed over 1,000 gifts containing BKT-branded balls. Along with this, BKT says they have decided to invest in projects for the renovation, restructuring or redevelopment of spaces dedicated to sports and leisure activities in the 20 towns with clubs.

In addition to the towns, this Christmas activity also reached stadiums, where BKT says match balls were delivered to a referee in a gift package – to further strengthen the message given in the towns underlining the passion for football.

Moreover, after this difficult year just before kick-off, players warmly applauded their fans, thanking them for their attendance and tremendous loyalty.

According to BKT, they supported a solidarity campaign carried out in collaboration with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) to raise funds for the purchase of food for less well-off families.

Advertisement

