BKT Chairman Awarded for Being ‘Best Transformational Leader’

During the sixth Asia Business Responsibility Summit, held in Mumbai Sept. 25, Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) was given the “Best Transformational Leader” award.

Every year, The Asian Center for Corporate Governance & Sustainability confers a series of “Leadership, Corporate Governance, Sustainability and CSR Awards” to industry leaders and directors.

Prerequisites for eligibility in the “Best Transformational Leader” category are attributes such as meeting business and growth targets reflecting the individual’s personal contribution, reflecting personal beliefs in strategies, the capability of arousing emotions and identification among employees, enabling and fostering employees to creative problem solving, playing an integral role to the transformation and growth of the company and dedicating resources and involving stakeholders to CSR activities.