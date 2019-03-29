BFGoodrich Introduces 2 New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tires

BFGoodrich commercial truck tires launched two new tires — the Highway Control S and Highway ControlT T — to help North American truckers take control of uptime while on the nation’s highways and byways.

The tires add to BFGoodrich’s offerings for trucks used for long-haul , tanker, refrigerated and dry-van truckload vocations.

“BFGoodrich commercial truck products are built to deliver long, even wear and fuel-efficiency performance to get the job done — even in tough conditions. It’s a brand that fleet operators can count on,” said Adam Murphy, vice president of marketing for BFGoodrich commercial truck tires.

The new BFGoodrich Highway Control tire line, which is SmartWay-verified, is designed with features that include:

New sidewall compounds designed to provide fuel efficiency without sacrificing wear;

Improved shoulder rib with microsipes to improve resistance to irregular wear;

to improve resistance to irregular wear; New tread design with optimized microsiping , which fights the onset of irregular tread wear;

, which fights the onset of irregular tread wear; Serpentine flow-through grooves designed for outstanding water evacuation and all-weather confidence;

Variable-groove wall to help reduce stone retention and extend the casing life;

And improved retreadability .

The BFGoodrich Highway Control S (steer/all-position) tire is available immediately and replaces the BFGoodrich ST 244. It is available in sizes 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 (Load Range G), 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 (Load Range H), 275/80R22.5 (Load Range G), and 285/80R24.5 (Load Range G).

The new Highway Control T trailer tire will be available May 1 and replaces the BFGoodrich TR 144. Highway Control T offers many of the same features as its steer counterpart, with new sidewall compounds designed for fuel efficiency without sacrificing wear. The Highway Control T incorporates a shoulder-decoupling groove with microsipes to help fight the onset of irregular wear. The trailer tire has a long tread life and its pass-through groove is designed to provide outstanding water evacuation, the company says. The BFGoodrich Highway Control T tire is available in sizes 11R22.5, 275/80R22.5, 11R24.5 and 285/75R24.5 (Load Range G).

BFGoodrich offers a first-year, “Work Hard” mileage-satisfaction guarantee. The Highway Control T offers a two-year, even-wear satisfaction guarantee, and both tires offer a five-year, two-retread manufacturer’s limited casing guarantee3.