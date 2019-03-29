BFGoodrich Introduces 2 New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tires
BFGoodrich commercial truck tires launched two new tires — the Highway Control S and Highway ControlT T — to help North American truckers take control of uptime while on the nation’s highways and byways.
The tires add to BFGoodrich’s offerings for trucks used for
“BFGoodrich commercial truck products are built to deliver long, even wear and fuel-efficiency performance to get the job done — even in tough conditions. It’s a brand that fleet operators can count on,” said Adam Murphy, vice president of marketing for BFGoodrich commercial truck tires.
The new BFGoodrich Highway Control tire line, which is SmartWay-verified, is designed with features that include:
- New sidewall compounds designed to provide fuel efficiency without sacrificing wear;
- Improved shoulder rib with
microsipesto improve resistance to irregular wear;
- New tread design with optimized
microsiping, which fights the onset of irregular tread wear;
- Serpentine flow-through grooves designed for outstanding water evacuation and all-weather confidence;
- Variable-groove wall to help reduce stone retention and extend the casing life;
- And improved
retreadability.
The BFGoodrich Highway Control S (steer/all-position) tire is available immediately and replaces the BFGoodrich ST 244. It is available in sizes 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 (Load Range G), 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 (Load Range H), 275/80R22.5 (Load Range G), and 285/80R24.5 (Load Range G).
The new Highway Control T trailer tire will be available May 1 and replaces the BFGoodrich TR 144. Highway Control T offers many of the same features as its steer counterpart, with new sidewall compounds designed for fuel efficiency without sacrificing wear. The Highway Control T incorporates a shoulder-decoupling groove with
BFGoodrich offers a first-year, “Work Hard” mileage-satisfaction guarantee. The Highway Control T offers a two-year, even-wear satisfaction guarantee, and both tires offer a five-year, two-retread manufacturer’s limited casing guarantee3.