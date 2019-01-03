Continental’s BestDrive LLC, a commercial tire dealer and retreader focused on Continental tire offerings, celebrated the opening of four locations in the second half of 2018, including its first store in Oklahoma.

The company celebrated the ribbon cutting of its location in Oklahoma City, a 25,000-square-foot service center in early November. The location will provide new tires and services for customers in the greater Oklahoma City area, as well as supplying ContiTread retread tires produced in the Dallas retread plant.

“I’m excited to be on the ground floor of BestDrive coming to the Oklahoma City market,” said store operations manager Tracy Caine. “We pride ourselves on our product – Continental, General Tire, ContiTread products, and others – and most of all, our focus on customer service. We are here to help!”

Also in early November, the company inaugurated its location in Longview, Texas. The service center is located just five minutes from Texas I-20 and is centrally located on South Loop 281 to serve local East Texas fleets. It will provide new tires, services and ContiTread retread tires produced in the Dallas retread plant.

In the second half of 2018, BestDrive also acquired a service center in Marietta, Georgia, to support its Forest Park retread plant and opened a sales office in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to support its retread plant in Salt Lake City.

“BestDrive offers best-in-class service to fleet customers large and small,” said Sonny Simpson, managing director of BestDrive, LLC. “With these additional locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho, we are able to serve our customers more efficiently and ensure fleets across the country can experience LODC: Lowest Overall Driving Cost.”

BestDrive plans to inaugurate additional locations in Texas, California and Arkansas in the near future, bringing the company’s presence to a total of 17 U.S. states by the end of first quarter 2019.

“BestDrive’s continued expansion allows us to better serve our long haul, regional haul, and on/off-road fleet customers,” said Steve Postel, Continental’s director of retail for the Americas region. “Continental is committed to giving fleets convenient access to the latest technology, from carefully engineered tires to matching retreads, as well as digital tire monitoring technology to help fleets reduce costs and extend the life of their tires.”

Established in 2010, BestDrive now has 28 commercial tire centers across the United States. Oklahoma marks the company’s 15th U.S. state.

BestDrive commercial tire centers offer total fleet tire management with Continental, General Tire, and AmeriSteel brand products, as well as other supplemental tire brands. The dealerships equip fleets with new tires and ContiTread retread solutions as part of the ContiLifeCycle program.