Best-One of Indy to Acquire Riley Park Tire Service

With the addition of Riley Park Tire, Best-One of Indy now has 14 locations. While Riley Park’s ownership will be changing, Best-One of Indy says that the shop will operate as business as usual with the same people and service the shop offers

Riley Park Tire Service Founder Jim Helgason first opened the shop’s doors in 1963 in Greenfield, Indiana. After 58 years, Riley Park Tire will continue to be owned by another long-standing and family-owned Indiana business.

“We look forward to continuing the legacy that Jim and Jeff have built in Greenfield and the surrounding communities,” said Rich Elliott, president of Best-One of Indy. “For 35 years, we have been family-owned, and we plan to keep the same family, local feel while delivering superior customer service and being a trusted provider of retail, commercial and ag tires.”