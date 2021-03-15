Best-One of Indy Acquires R&T Tire & Auto Service

Indy Tire Centers Inc., doing business as Best-One of Indy , has acquired the assets of R&T Tire & Auto Service, effective April 1.

Click Here to Read More

In the summer of 1965, Ray and Tom Alexander, father and son, opened their first R&T Tire & Auto Service in Sheridan, Indiana. The two-store business services the markets of Tipton (retail, commercial and farm) and Noblesville (retail).

This year, Best-One of Indy will be celebrating 35 years in business as a Best-One member, and with the addition of R&T Tire, it will have 13 locations in Central Indiana.

The name on the building locations will be changing to Best-One of Indy, for the Noblesville location, and Best-One of Tipton. Tom Alexander’s son-in-law and daughter, Jim and Tina Kitchel, who have worked with R&T Tire for 24 years, will remain on board.