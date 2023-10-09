BendPak Announces Showcase Lineup at 2023 SEMA Show

BendPak will be bringing new car lifts, evaporative coolers, EV lifts, boat lifts, wheel service equipment and more to four dedicated booths at the annual SEMA trade show. The company’s many automotive brands will be represented, including BendPak, Ranger, Autostacker, Cool Boss, QuickJack, MaxJax, ErgochairTM and JackPak. BendPak also will have a custom lift in the SEMA Battle of the Builders booth and several products in the New Product Showcase.

The company said it is planning to introduce at least half a dozen new products at the show, including BendPak boat lifts, two-post lifts, and EV lifts; Coolee by Cool Boss personal air coolers; JackPak power packs, and a Ranger combination disc/drum brake lathe.