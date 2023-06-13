BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

BendPak has purchased a new global headquarters in Agoura Hills, Calif. The 22,256-square-foot administrative building is situated on 12 acres in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, just west of Los Angeles. BendPak said it expects to move from its current Santa Paula, Calif., offices by the end of the summer.

“We are thrilled to own this landmark property,” said Don Henthorn, BendPak founder and chairman emeritus. “We believe this location will enhance our ability to serve our customers, while also providing our team with an uplifting and energizing work environment.”

This is the latest in a series of recent BendPak real estate expansions. In 2020, the company completed a 50,000-square-foot addition to its Santa Paula distribution and manufacturing center and opened a new 100,000-square-foot distribution and administrative building in Alabama. Earlier this month, BendPak announced the completion of a new 90,000-square-foot building on the Alabama campus. Operations at these facilities will continue, the company said. The new headquarters will be home to client and customer service, engineering, product development, marketing, information technology, human resources, accounting and management.