 BendPak enters distribution partnership with Expert Automotive Equipment

Expert Automotive Equipment will distribute a range of BendPak products, including car lifts, tire changers and wheel balancers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
BendPak has entered a strategic partnership with Expert Automotive Equipment to be the primary distributor for all BendPak brands and products in the Las Vegas Valley. BendPak said this collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining BendPak’s expertise in automotive lifts, wheel service equipment and shop equipment with Expert Automotive Equipment’s commitment to providing products and services to the automotive industry.

As the primary distributor, Expert Automotive Equipment will represent BendPak across a wide range of products, including car lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers and various other automotive service solutions. This partnership ensures that customers of Expert Automotive Equipment will have direct access to equipment from BendPak. Under the agreement, Expert Automotive Equipment will offer and support equipment sold under the BendPak, Ranger, Cool Boss and Autostacker brands.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Expert Automotive Equipment as our primary distributor for the Las Vegas and Henderson communities, and surrounding areas,” Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations said. “Expert Automotive Equipment’s focus on delivering products and services aligns perfectly with BendPak’s mission to provide solutions for professional automotive and truck service facilities, as well as our DIY and enthusiasts customers.” This partnership will undoubtedly enhance the accessibility of our products and provide the support our customers need across the Las Vegas Valley.”

