 BendPak releases new SP-7XE Series of full-rise scissor lifts

BendPak said SP-7XE Series lifts can raise most passenger vehicles and light trucks nearly 6 feet and they fold flat when not in use.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
BendPak-SP-7XE-with-car

BendPak is releasing new full-rise scissor lifts. The company said its new SP-7XE Series of full-rise scissor lifts provide the performance and undercarriage access of traditional two-post lifts in a more compact, space-saving package. Floor- and flush-mount (SP-7XEF) models of this frame-engaging lift are available.

With a rated capacity of 7,000 pounds, BendPak said SP-7XE Series lifts are designed for full-service auto shops and quick-lube pits. They can raise most passenger vehicles and light trucks nearly 6 feet and they fold flat when not in use.

“The SP-7XE Series is a great choice for shops with limited space or those that don’t need a lift all the time,” said Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations. “Most people can work comfortably under an SP-7XE, and its open-center design makes rolling equipment under the vehicle easy. Since there are no posts, technicians have full access to the sides of the vehicle, without worrying about door dings. When work is done, it collapses fully out of the way so that the bay can be used for other tasks.”

SP-7XE Series lifts are installed without a cross member. Instead, reinforced steel at the base and along the top of the runways provides the structural support for the open-center design, BendPak said.

It also features an electric/hydraulic power system, a single operator stand to release the pneumatic safety locks from a safe distance, locks that disengage when the lift lowers automatically and multiple locking positions. The locks engage or disengage at each position with the movement of the scissor lift frames.

Each SP-7XE Series lift comes with installation and maintenance instructions along with safety decals, maintenance decals, a vehicle lifting point guide and a safety instruction placard to train personnel on proper safety procedures and maintenance guidelines.

