Bartec USA Appoints New Director of Sales

Bartec USA has named Ed Jones as the company’s new director of sales. Jones will oversee and direct Bartec USA’s North American sales team.

No longer using independent sales reps to support its customers, the company says it is currently building a new team made up of company associates.

“This direct approach will mean better service and support for our end-users and distributors alike. Ed will oversee and manage the building of this sales team as well as the continued growth of our customers,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway.

Ed Jones has nearly 40 years of automotive aftermarket business experience including sales and marketing, product research and development and manufacturing, the company says. With over 20 years of experience in the tire supply and repair industry, and 13 years of TPMS experience, Ed has worked closely with numerous national tire retailers, automotive parts distributors, tire distributors and tire supply WD’s to develop products and programs specific to the tire repair shops. He has also conducted hundreds of TPMS training dealer clinics nationwide since 2008, Bartec says.