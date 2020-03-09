Connect with us

People

Bartec USA Appoints New Director of Sales

on

Bartec USA has named Ed Jones as the company’s new director of sales. Jones will oversee and direct Bartec USA’s North American sales team.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Ed_Jones-Bartec

No longer using independent sales reps to support its customers, the company says it is currently building a new team made up of company associates.

“This direct approach will mean better service and support for our end-users and distributors alike. Ed will oversee and manage the building of this sales team as well as the continued growth of our customers,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway.

Ed Jones has nearly 40 years of automotive aftermarket business experience including sales and marketing, product research and development and manufacturing, the company says. With over 20 years of experience in the tire supply and repair industry, and 13 years of TPMS experience, Ed has worked closely with numerous national tire retailers, automotive parts distributors, tire distributors and tire supply WD’s to develop products and programs specific to the tire repair shops. He has also conducted hundreds of TPMS training dealer clinics nationwide since 2008, Bartec says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Bartec USA Appoints New Director of Sales

on

Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes

on

TIA Adds Communications, Membership Coordinator

on

Pirelli Names New North American CEO
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.
Contact: Mishelle LeBlancPhone: 519-837-3331Phone: 800-572-8952Fax: 519-837-3088
70 Watson Pkwy S. Unit 8, Guelph ON N1L0C3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Business Operations

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Bill Simon

Business Operations

Dealer Profile: Kevin Davis

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Marc Yount

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: John Zisser
Connect