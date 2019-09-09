Products/Bartec USA
September 9, 2019

Bartec USA Releases Rite-Sensor Replacement TPMS Sensor

Bartec USA has announced the Rite-Sensor, a programmable, single part, multi-frequency, replacement TPMS sensor.

The Rite-Sensor is programmable, so a technician can use a Bartec Tech400SD or newer TPMS tool to configure the sensor based on vehicle make, model and year.

Bartec says that boxed Rite-Sensors include both valve options and the rubber valve stem already installed. Should the vehicle application require an aluminum valve stem, that part is also in the box.

The necessary tool software that programs Rite-Sensor can be found at tools.bartecusa.com by downloading and installing Release 60. The Rite-Sensor is programmable on Bartec tools only, including the Tech400SD, Tech500, Tech300Pro, Tech400Pro and Tech1000.

