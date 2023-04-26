Bartec USA Announces New Technical Support Manager

Bartec USA has announced the promotion of Shannon Jacob to technical support manager.

Jacob was born and raised in an automotive service family as her father owned and operated a full-service automotive repair company in the Detroit area. She quickly learned the business and how to take care of customers at an early age, the company says. From there Jacob went on to earn her master’s degree in science education and became a high school science teacher. As a former high school teacher, she realized her natural ability to communicate, inform, and build long-lasting relationships, the company says.

Previous to the promotion, Jacob held the position of senior technical support specialist. She has provided exceptional customer and technical support by utilizing her experience in automotive and teaching she is known for providing excellent troubleshooting, patience and understanding, and guidance to all of our customers and their technicians, said the company. Shannon excels in customer program support and has built a strong network based on trust, comprehensive solutions, and customer service.