 Bartec USA Announces New Technical Support Manager

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Bartec USA Announces New Technical Support Manager

Shannon Jacob joins as technical support manager for Bartec USA with years of industry experience.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bartec-shannon-jacob

Bartec USA has announced the promotion of Shannon Jacob to technical support manager.

Related Articles

Jacob was born and raised in an automotive service family as her father owned and operated a full-service automotive repair company in the Detroit area. She quickly learned the business and how to take care of customers at an early age, the company says. From there Jacob went on to earn her master’s degree in science education and became a high school science teacher. As a former high school teacher, she realized her natural ability to communicate, inform, and build long-lasting relationships, the company says.

Previous to the promotion, Jacob held the position of senior technical support specialist. She has provided exceptional customer and technical support by utilizing her experience in automotive and teaching she is known for providing excellent troubleshooting, patience and understanding, and guidance to all of our customers and their technicians, said the company. Shannon excels in customer program support and has built a strong network based on trust, comprehensive solutions, and customer service.

You May Also Like

Jason-Miller-Bartec
Leeds-West-Christine-Perry
Kyle-Hardy-AutoCare
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA
People

Apollo Tyres Hires Head of Commercial Sales for US, Canada

Brad Person’s hiring coincides with Apollo’s launch of its complete commercial tire line at the TMC Show.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-Brad-Persons

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has named Brad Persons as the company's new national sales head for commercial tires. In this role, Brad will oversee the company's sales initiatives within the U.S. and Canada for commercial tires.

Prior to joining Apollo, Persons was the director of OEM sales for Stryten Energy's GNB industrial power division. He began working in the tire industry in 2003 as a commercial tire and service salesperson. Since then, he has worked for organizations such as Michelin up until 2017, with his last post as a sales force development manager, commercial and industrial tires

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Pep Boys Names Scott Collette as New CEO

Before joining Pep Boys, Scott Colette was COO of Menards for 13 years.

By Madeleine Winer
Colette Pep Boys
TIA’s Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

Gust will represent TIA and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry on the committee.

By Christian Hinton
From Truck Bed to K&M Top Shop Finalist: The U P Tire Story

U P Tire offers first come, first serve maintenance and quick service that gets the job done right the first time.

By Christian Hinton
UP-Tire-Charles Brown
Kantner’s Tire Service Prioritizes Speed, Efficient & Honest Service

With a unique business model, Kantner’s Tire Service has earned its place as a Finalist in K&M’s 2023 Top Shop program.

By David Sickels
Kantners-Tire-SErvice-owners

Other Posts

Bartec Announces Tool Software Update

Bartec USA says the new software allows technicians to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on the vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
Bartec-TPMS
Torqata Welcomes New Female Leadership

The company has added three women to leadership roles.

By Christian Hinton
Torquata executive appointments
Bartec USA to Host TIA ATS Class

TIA’s Automotive Tire Service class is hitting the road – holding a session at Bartec USA from April 25-28.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training
David Logan Joins Auto Care Assoc. as Director of Digital Products

David Logan joins the association with over two decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket.

By Christian Hinton
David-Logan-ACA