Jason Miller Joins Bartec USA

Bartec USA has announced an expansion to its field service team with the recent hire of Jason Miller. Miller will join Bartec USA’s North American sales team, as the field service representative for the Midwest.

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Miller has spent more than 17 years in the automotive industry, starting as a lot attendant before making his way up to general manager. He started his career as a pilot for Continental Connection in Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

With the addition of Miller, Bartec USA said it expands its field service team to four and covers a significant portion of the continental US.