WIX Filters Introduces New XP Cabin Air Filter
WIX Filters has launched the WIX XP Cabin Air Filter, a newly-designed filter built with premium Pur-Air technology and multi-layer protection that allows vehicle occupants to breathe cleaner air.
WIX says the high-performance filtration category has seen tremendous growth with cabin air filters (25% CAGR) and high-premium oil filters (13% CAGR) leading the charge.
The key innovations within the product include:
- Particle filter layers that filter out nearly 100% of allergens like pollen and dust;
- Premium activated carbon layer that absorbs odors, gases and pollutants;
- And a biofunctional layer that protects against odor-causing bacteria and mold growth.