Products/WIX Filters
November 1, 2019

WIX Filters Introduces New XP Cabin Air Filter

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hankook Tire Donates $25K to Working Dogs for Veterans

WIX Filters Introduces New XP Cabin Air Filter

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Bridgestone Announces Expanded Role for Race Tire Engineering & Production

Tru Align Develops New Clamp for Hunter Alignment System

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Wholesale Tire & Wheel Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

WIX_XP-CabinAir

WIX Filters has launched the WIX XP Cabin Air Filter, a newly-designed filter built with premium Pur-Air technology and multi-layer protection that allows vehicle occupants to breathe cleaner air.

WIX says the high-performance filtration category has seen tremendous growth with cabin air filters (25% CAGR) and high-premium oil filters (13% CAGR) leading the charge.

The key innovations within the product include:

  • Particle filter layers that filter out nearly 100% of allergens like pollen and dust;
  • Premium activated carbon layer that absorbs odors, gases and pollutants;
  • And a biofunctional layer that protects against odor-causing bacteria and mold growth.
Show Full Article