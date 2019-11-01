WIX Filters Introduces New XP Cabin Air Filter

WIX Filters has launched the WIX XP Cabin Air Filter, a newly-designed filter built with premium Pur-Air technology and multi-layer protection that allows vehicle occupants to breathe cleaner air.

WIX says the high-performance filtration category has seen tremendous growth with cabin air filters (25% CAGR) and high-premium oil filters (13% CAGR) leading the charge.

The key innovations within the product include: