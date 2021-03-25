Fram Releases New TrueAir Cabin Air Filter

Fram has launched a new premium cabin air filter, Fram TrueAir, which features an N95-grade filter media.

The company says the product’s dual-layered media provides anti-bacterial and anti-viral protection by capturing 95% of harmful airborne contaminants, as small as 0.3 microns, before they enter the vehicle’s cabin.

The company says Fram TrueAir premium cabin air filters feature: