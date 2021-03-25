Connect with us
FRAM-True-Air

News

Fram Releases New TrueAir Cabin Air Filter

The company says the product’s dual-layered media provides anti-bacterial and anti-viral protection by capturing 95% of harmful airborne contaminants.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Fram has launched a new premium cabin air filter, Fram TrueAir, which features an N95-grade filter media.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the product’s dual-layered media provides anti-bacterial and anti-viral protection by capturing 95% of harmful airborne contaminants, as small as 0.3 microns, before they enter the vehicle’s cabin.

The company says Fram TrueAir premium cabin air filters feature:

  • Dual-layered N95 grade filtration media
  • Anti-bacterial and anti-viral protection that captures 95% of airborne particles, as small as 0.3 microns
  • Filters out 99% of dirt, dust, pollen and allergens
  • Two-year protection
  • Installation takes as little as 15 minutes

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear, UFODrive Partner on Electric Mobility Solutions

News: Autel Releases IA800 Intelligent ADAS

News: Gaither Tool Releases New Generation of Bead Bazooka

News: NCTDA Inducts New President

Advertisement

on

Fram Releases New TrueAir Cabin Air Filter

on

Dill Releases 4501 Fast-N-Flator Core Remover & Inflator

on

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct

on

Bridgestone to Increase Consumer Replacement Tire Cost
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Commercial Tires: Kumho Releases New Crugen HT51 Commercial All-Season Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang

People

Goodyear Makes Leadership Changes After Cooper Acquisition
Chris-Helsel-Goodyear-SVP Chris-Helsel-Goodyear-SVP

People

Goodyear Names SVP, Global Operations, CTO
Connect
Tire Review Magazine