AutoPartSource wins sales and service award

AutoPartSource, a division of Momentum USA, received the “Sales & Service” award at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 2024 Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas; this is the second year in a row being honored by O’Reilly’s with this award. On hand to accept the award for AutoPartSource were John Amalfe, ownership; Dave Gonzales, Sr. VP sales & marketing; Jacob Eveland, marketing manager; Christina Youngblood, sales; and Dave Nickerson, NA Williams and its sales & support team.

AutoPartSource said it has been supplying the O’Reilly MicroGard and HEPA Cabin Air Filter lines. Most of the MicroGard have transitioned from being globally sourced to also being made in the USA.