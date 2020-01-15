Automotive Distribution Network Running Repair America Promo

The Automotive Distribution Network has kicked off 2020 with its bi-annual Repair America promotion during January and February.

During this two-month promotion, repair shops will purchase products from sponsoring manufacturers to earn points, the Network says. The more points earned, the more chances they have of winning weekly and grand prizes.

Each week for eight weeks, Network headquarters will randomly draw 240 winners to receive $100 gift cards.

At the end of the promotion, 10 grand prize winners and their guests will receive the “Ultimate Outdoor Experience” in Denver, Colorado. Each winner will be treated to an all-inclusive three-day trip from July 15-18, 2020.