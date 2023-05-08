 Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The committee features perspectives on sustainability across the entire industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Sustainability-Auto-Care-Association

The Auto Care Association has announced the formation of a new advisory committee that focuses on environmental sustainability in the auto care industry. The new sustainability committee aims to increase awareness of the importance of sustainability, create a long-term strategy to initiate evolution in our industry’s practices and highlight businesses that implement those practices, Auto Care Association said.

Related Articles

In its initial phase, the association said the sustainability committee will focus on four strategic areas: 

  • An industry education campaign encouraging sustainable environmental efforts and promotion of the automotive aftermarket as a sustainable industry;
  • the evaluation and influence of legislative policies that benefit both the environment and the industry;
  • providing guidance on the advantages and opportunities of recycling; and
  • fostering best practice sharing and enhancement of industry standards to become more environmentally friendly.

According to the Auto Care Association, the sustainability committee is composed of association members and sustainability experts who are passionate about the ecological integrity of the auto care industry’s activities. The committee features perspectives from across the entire supply chain, from manufacturers to warehouse distributors to retailers and shops. The founding members are:

  • Ben Spitz, Parts Authority (Committee Chair);
  • Stefan Feder, Continental (Committee Vice Chair);
  • Malcolm Sissmore, BorgWarner (Executive Committee Member);
  • Joe Stephan, Nexus (Executive Committee Member);
  • Mike Allen, Federated Auto Parts Distributors, Inc.;
  • Scott Cannon, O’Reilly Auto Parts;
  • Michael Cowan, Honest1 Auto Care;
  • Lee Forman, Dynamic Automotive;
  • Don Gebhardt, Valvoline Global;
  • Lisa Gochenour, Highline Warren LLC;
  • Troy Hitchcock, AutoZone;
  • Michael Kitching, GB Remanufacturing, Inc.;
  • Theo Lamperis, BBB Industries, LLC;
  • Mike Leupold, EnerSys (Odyssey Battery);
  • Thomas Pajer, Bridgestone;
  • Micah Thompson, Advance Auto Parts.

The inaugural sustainability committee meeting will take place at Spring Leadership Days (part of Auto Care Connect) on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Representatives from interested companies may attend the public portion of the committee meeting by registering here.

You May Also Like

award-stock
Hankook-Design-Awards
TBC-CEO
Wendel Burt Burt Brothers Tire & Service
News

Tire Discounters Rebrands Auto Glass Service to Honor Founder

Tire Discounters is expanding and rebranding its auto glass business as Chip’s Auto Glass.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Chips-Auto-Glass

Tire Discounters announced it is expanding and rebranding its auto glass business from Tire Discounters Auto Glass to Chip’s Auto Glass.

The rebrand is in honor of founder Chip Wood, who started Tire Discounters out of college in 1976.

“My brothers and I started the auto glass business in 2019 and with the industry’s explosive growth, we decided to rebrand the division and name it after our dad, Chip,” said Anna Wood, vice president and managing director at Tire Discounters and business leader of Chip’s Auto Glass.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AAPEX Opens Nominations for Service and Repair Awards

Nominations are open for the AAPEX Service and Repair Awards, honoring industry professionals for exceptional performance and commitment.

By Christian Hinton
AAPEX-Awards
Bridgestone Transitions to 100% Renewable Energy at Six Japan Plants

Bridgestone has transitioned all the electricity purchased to renewable energy sources at six tire and raw materials plants in Japan.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Japan
Hankook Tire Gauge Index: EVs Spark Consumer Demand

Hankook’s Gauge Index found that 21% of Americans own or lease an EV, with interest on the rise.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-EV-survey
Anyline Launches Mobile Commercial Tire Tread Scanner

Using computer vision and AI, the software works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app does the rest of the work.

By Madeleine Winer
Anyline commercial tire tread scanner

Other Posts

Apollo Tyres Readies Itself for Sustainable Mobility

Apollo Tyres’ new passenger tire line has 75% sustainable materials.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-EV-sustainable
Nexen Tire Reveals Sustainable Material Demonstration Tire

Nexen reveals its demonstration tire is made of up of 52% sustainable materials.

By Christian Hinton
NAPA Auto Parts is the Preferred Retailer of Brembo’s EV Brake Kit

NAPA said the Brembo Beyond parts kit will include a range of 32 part numbers.

By Christian Hinton
Brembo-EV-Kit-NAPA
Online Replacement Tire Sales Have Grown 45% Since 2019

E-commerce sales of replacement tires grew 45% over the last three years while the number of units sold at physical stores declined 11%.

By Christian Hinton
company-growth-stock