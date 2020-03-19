Connect with us

News

Auto Associations, Businesses Request Trump Suspend Tariffs

on

Americans for Free Trade called on President Trump March 19 to suspend tariffs as part of the administration’s emergency measures to help mitigate economic harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“American farmers, manufacturers, and consumers have been paying for tariffs since the trade war began, and they’re hurting even more now from the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Americans for Free Trade spokesperson Jonathan Gold. “The Administration should provide much-needed relief to businesses and families by suspending tariffs. This is an action that the Administration can take today without waiting on authorization from Congress, and we urge President Trump to act without further delay.”

The letter was signed by 160 businesses and organizations, representing parts of the U.S. economy including automotive companies, manufacturers, farmers and agribusinesses, forest products, retailers, technology companies, service suppliers, natural gas and oil companies, importers, exporters and other supply chain stakeholders.

The full text of the letter may be found here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Auto Associations, Businesses Request Trump Suspend Tariffs

on

Industry Veteran Frank Dorso Passes Away

on

Apollo Tyres' Leadership Takes Pay Cut Due to COVID-19

on

Feds: Auto Repair 'Essential' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Schrader TPMS Solutions

Schrader TPMS Solutions
Contact: John McGranePhone: 800-288-1804
1960 Research Drive, Troy MI 48083
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect