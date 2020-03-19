Auto Associations, Businesses Request Trump Suspend Tariffs

Americans for Free Trade called on President Trump March 19 to suspend tariffs as part of the administration’s emergency measures to help mitigate economic harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Click Here to Read More

“American farmers, manufacturers, and consumers have been paying for tariffs since the trade war began, and they’re hurting even more now from the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Americans for Free Trade spokesperson Jonathan Gold. “The Administration should provide much-needed relief to businesses and families by suspending tariffs. This is an action that the Administration can take today without waiting on authorization from Congress, and we urge President Trump to act without further delay.”

The letter was signed by 160 businesses and organizations, representing parts of the U.S. economy including automotive companies, manufacturers, farmers and agribusinesses, forest products, retailers, technology companies, service suppliers, natural gas and oil companies, importers, exporters and other supply chain stakeholders.

The full text of the letter may be found here.