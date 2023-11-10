Autel Energy releases MaxiCharger DC HiPower

Autel Energy has announced the official launch of its MaxiCharger DC HiPower, available for customers across the United States. Autel says this charging product sets new industry benchmarks by delivering a remarkable maximum power of 640kW for fast charging needs. The MaxiCharger DC HiPower uses ultra-fast charging to accelerate revenue and user engagement, the company says. With a maximum output power of 640 kW, and liquid-cooling technology, it can provide a range of up to 250 miles in 10 minutes.

Autel says its unified hardware and software design ensures minimal failure rates, enhanced maintainability, and optimal uptime, the company says. The product boasts a vehicle-charger compatibility rate of up to 99.9%, with a one-time charge success rate of up to 99.5%.

The MaxiCharger DC HiPower starts at 320 kW and can be expanded up to 640 kW by adding power modules, according to the company.