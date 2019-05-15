Atturo Tire Debuts Redesigned Website

Atturo Tire has introduced a new website, featuring tools to aid in its customers’ tire-shopping experience.

The completely redesigned atturo.com is the brand’s latest initiative to help its customers embrace the active outdoor lifestyle and “Go Their Own Way.”

In addition to a visual site makeover that incorporates Atturo’s persona, the new atturo.com has an array of new and enhanced features, including:

Detail pages for each Atturo tire model now include enhanced images of the tread and sidewall since they appear very different between different sizes in the same pattern;

A new tire search tool;

A gallery of vehicle makes and models with Atturo tires, meant to show off customers’ customized vehicles;

An enhanced dealer locator, in which established Atturo dealers in the U.S. and Canada can submit enhanced content about their shop, such as hours, additional services and pictures;

Take a look at Atturo’s new website at atturo.com.