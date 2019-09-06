ATI Invests in Measuring Employee Engagement, Training at Member Shops

The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) has partnered with E3 Solutions, a provider of employee engagement testing and training, to measure engagement in ATI’s member shops and then provide the tools and training to drive increased tenure and improved culture.

The benefits of employee engagement go far beyond hiring and retention, according to ATI. Organizations that have the most engaged employees realize substantially better customer satisfaction, higher productivity, better retention, fewer accidents and 21% higher profitability – according to Gallup.