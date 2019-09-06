News/Automotive Training Institute
September 6, 2019

ATI Invests in Measuring Employee Engagement, Training at Member Shops

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

ATI Invests in Measuring Employee Engagement, Training at Member Shops

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

Arnott Releases Coil Spring Conversion Kit for 2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Hankook Offering Rebates on Six Passenger, Light Truck Tires

Tire Group International Collecting Goods for Hurricane Dorian Victims

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

ATI-logo

The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) has partnered with E3 Solutions, a provider of employee engagement testing and training, to measure engagement in ATI’s member shops and then provide the tools and training to drive increased tenure and improved culture.

The benefits of employee engagement go far beyond hiring and retention, according to ATI. Organizations that have the most engaged employees realize substantially better customer satisfaction, higher productivity, better retention, fewer accidents and 21% higher profitability – according to Gallup.

Show Full Article