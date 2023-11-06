 ATEQ TPMS Tools Promotes Joshua Holmes and Renan Ludscher

Holmes and Ludscher took on new roles, contributing to ATEQ's TPMS software development as database manager and IT specialist, respectively.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ATEQ TPMS Tools has announced the promotion of Joshua Holmes to database manager. He has been with ATEQ TPMS Tools for just over six years, and in that time has worked with or managed technical support, repairs and operations.

Holmes will be working directly with ATEQ’s industry partners, sensor manufacturers and OEMs to manage TPMS sensor, OBD and other information, the company said. Josh officially moved to this new role Sept. 1 and has been integrated with ATEQ’s software team to further ATEQ’s developments in TPMS.

ATEQ also announced the promotion of Renan Ludscher to IT specialist. Ludscher is being promoted from database manager. Renan has been promoted to work on ATEQ’s globally based software development team, and officially moved to this new role Sept. 1.

