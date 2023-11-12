ATD Launches New Website

ATD announced it launched a new website that features insightful content for tire dealers. According to ATD, the new ATD.com will provide resources and educational information about:

Data & insights about the automotive aftermarket and replacement tire industries;

Solutions to help tire dealers grow their business and prepare for the future;

Industry trends;

How to serve the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

Designed with both tire dealers and manufacturers in mind, ATD said this website enables customers to navigate the road ahead.