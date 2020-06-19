Ascot Supply Corp. Stocked to Help Combat COVID-19

Ascot Supply Corporation currently has products in stock to help business owners and employees stay healthy and navigate COVID-19 .

The company says its low-volume compact fogger paired with its EPA registered, fast-acting and odorless sanitizing solution will keep surfaces disinfected and sanitized.

The fogger, with a reach of up to 6 feet, atomizes the solution into small- to medium-sized particles to clean surfaces. It requires only up to 1.2 CFM at 90 psi, so it allows for use with smaller consumer-grade air compressors, including some battery-operated models. In addition, Ascot Supply also will be fully stocked with hand sanitizer gels, gloves, and masks, the company says.

More information on current and incoming products can be found here.