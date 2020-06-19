Connect with us

News

Ascot Supply Corp. Stocked to Help Combat COVID-19

Tire Review Staff

on

Ascot Supply Corporation currently has products in stock to help business owners and employees stay healthy and navigate COVID-19.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says its low-volume compact fogger paired with its EPA registered, fast-acting and odorless sanitizing solution will keep surfaces disinfected and sanitized.

The fogger, with a reach of up to 6 feet, atomizes the solution into small- to medium-sized particles to clean surfaces. It requires only up to 1.2 CFM at 90 psi, so it allows for use with smaller consumer-grade air compressors, including some battery-operated models. In addition, Ascot Supply also will be fully stocked with hand sanitizer gels, gloves, and masks, the company says.

More information on current and incoming products can be found here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

TireHub Surprises Essential Workers with Free Tires

Wegmann Automotive Gets GM Excellence Award

Former Maxxis International President Returns as Chairman

ATD's Tire Pros Expands by 10 Stores

Advertisement

on

Ascot Supply Corp. Stocked to Help Combat COVID-19

on

Openbay Debuts Chat, Banners on Otis

on

Tyrexpo Asia 2021 Will Take Place in Singapore

on

TIA Issues Statement on 'Invest in America Act'
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect